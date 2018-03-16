'Ready Player One': Competitors Team Up for OASIS in New Trailer

Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) teams up with his competitor-turned-ally/crush Art3mis (Olivia Cooke) in the new trailer for Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One.

Based on the 2011 novel of the same name by Ernest Cline, the author also wrote the screenplay with Zak Penn. As the trailer showcases, Watts and Art3mis live in a dystopian reality where the population's main escape is to the "virtual universe" of OASIS where "you can do anything, be anyone without going anywhere at all." Before OASIS creator James Halliday (Mark Rylance) died, he designed a contest with "three impossible challenges." The victor wins OASIS, thus gaining "complete control of the future."

Watts and Art3mis join forces to compete for the prize, taking viewers through the bustling world of OASIS. Mirroring the novel, pop culture references abound in the new clip, which is entitled Dreamer. Set to A-ha's "Take On Me," dinosaurs resembling those in Spielberg's Jurassic Park, King Kong and Back to the Future's DeLorean all make appearances.

The film also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Simon Pegg and T.J. Miller. Ready Player One premieres in theaters on March 29th.