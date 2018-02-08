Quentin Tarantino walked back controversial comments he made on The Howard Stern Show in 2003 regarding Samantha Geimer, a teenager whom Roman Polanski raped.

"I want to publicly apologize to Samantha Geimer for my cavalier remarks on speculating about her and the crime that was committed against her," the director said in the statement. "Fifteen years later, I realize how wrong I was. Ms. Geimer WAS raped by Roman Polanski. When Howard brought up Polanski, I incorrectly played devil’s advocate in the debate for the sake of being provocative. I didn't take Ms. Geimer's feelings into consideration and for that I am truly sorry ... So, Ms. Geimer, I was ignorant, and insensitive, and above all, incorrect."

Tarantino's apology comes after Geimer spoke about his comments to the New York Daily News. "I'm not upset, but I would probably feel better if he realizes now that he was wrong after 15 years, after hearing the facts," she said. "Nobody has to be pissed off on my behalf. I'm OK."

In the 2003 interview, Tarantino called Geimer a "party girl" who "wanted to have it and dated" the 42-year-old Polanski. "He didn't rape a 13-year-old," Tarantino said to Stern. "He had sex with a minor. That's not rape."

Polanski was arrested in 1977 for five offenses following the alleged assault, including rape by use of drugs, sodomy, perversion, and lewd and lascivious acts upon a child under 14. He plead guilty to unlawful sex with a minor and fled the country shortly after that.

Tarantino's Howard Stern interview was unearthed after he was accused of negligence on the set of Kill Bill by Uma Thurman. The actress claimed he knowingly put her in danger to perform a driving stunt for the 2003 flick, she told the New York Times.



"I am guilty, for putting her in that car, but not the way that people are saying I am guilty of it," he told Deadline in response to the accusations. "It's the biggest regret of my life, getting her to do that stunt."