Patti Smith Doc, Time's Up Event Headed to Tribeca Film Festival

The Tribeca Film Festival has added a new Patti Smith documentary to its lineup and announced that it will host the inaugural New York event for Time's Up.

Horses: Patti Smith and Her Band is a concert film centered around the final show of Smith's 2015 tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of her debut album, Horses. Steven Sebring directed the movie, which was filmed at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles. Horses will make its world premiere April 23rd at the Beacon Theater, and after the screening Smith and her band will perform a short set. Tickets go on sale April 2nd at 12 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Time's Up will host a day-long program of conversations April 28th at the Tribeca Festival Hub. Among the participants are Ashley Judd, Julianne Moore, Sienna Miller, Sarah Jessica Parker, Marisa Tomei and Amber Tamblyn. Along with members of the film industry, the event will also feature activists, lawyers, artists, journalists and business leaders.

The Time's Up coalition was formed January 1st after a wave of sexual harassment scandals unseated some of the most powerful men in Hollywood. The coalition aims to combat sexual harassment and misconduct in the workplace, while it also boasts a legal defense fund to help women protect themselves from sexual misconduct. Per a statement, the Time's Up event at Tribeca "will explore how we got here, the women who came before us to make this work possible and what's next for Time's Up and beyond."

The 2018 Tribeca Film Festival runs from April 18th through the 29th in New York City. A full of films and events is available on the festival's website.