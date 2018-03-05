Oscars 2018: Watch Eddie Vedder Perform Tom Petty's 'Room at the Top'

Eddie Vedder performed a moving version of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' "Room at the Top" during the "In Memoriam" segment of the 2018 Oscars.

The Pearl Jam frontman stripped back the 1999 single to a soft croon, strummed electric guitar and swirling keyboard strings. "I got a room at the top of the world tonight/ I can see everything tonight," he sang in his trademark quivering tone. "I got a room where everyone/ Can have a drink and forget those things that went wrong in their life."



As always, the "In Memoriam" segment paid tribute to Hollywood giants who died in the past year – including Harry Dean Stanton, Jonathan Demme, John Heard, Martin Landau, Glenne Headly, Roger Moore, Sam Shepard, George A. Romero, Don Rickles and Jerry Lewis.



Last month, Vedder joined Will Ferrell, Pearl Jam bandmate Mike McCready, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Brandi Carlile and Dave Matthews Band's Stefan Lessard to cover Depeche Mode's "Personal Jesus" at a Seattle charity concert.