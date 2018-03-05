Oscars 2018: The Complete Winners List

Best Picture
The Shape of Water
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actor
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Best Supporting Actor
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Best Supporting Actress
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
On Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Square (Sweden)
Best Documentary Feature
Icarus
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Best Animated Feature
Coco
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Cinematography
Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049
Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour
Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk
Rachel Morrison, Mudbound
Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water
Best Original Screenplay
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Adapted Screenplay
James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name
Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist
Scott Frank and James Mangold and Michael Green, Logan
Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game
Virgil Williams and Dee Rees, Mudbound
Best Film Editing
Lee Smith, Dunkirk
Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss, Baby Driver
Tatiana S. Riegel, I, Tonya
Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water
Jon Gregory, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Original Song
"Remember Me" from Coco, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez
"Mighty River" from Mudbound, Mary J. Blige
"Mystery of Love" from Call Me by Your Name, Sufjan Stevens
"Stand Up for Something" from Marshall, Diane Warren, Common
"This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul
Best Original Score
Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
John Williams, Star Wars The Last Jedi
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Live Action Short Film
Chris Overton, Rachel Shenton, The Silent Child
Reed Van Dyk, DeKalb Elementary
Derin Seale, Josh Lawson, The Eleven O'Clock
Kevin Wilson, Jr., My Nephew Emmett
Katja Benrath, Tobias Rosen, Watu Wote/All of Us
Best Documentary Short Subject
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Edith + Eddie
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
Best Animated Short
Dear Basketball, Glen Keane, Kobe Bryant
Garden Party, Victor Caire, Gabriel Grapperon
Lou, Dave Mullins, Dana Murray
Negative Space, Max Porter, Ru Kuwahata
Revolting Rhymes, Jakob Schuh, Jan Lachauer
Best Sound Editing
Alex Gibson, Richard King, Dunkirk
Julian Slater, Baby Driver
Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Blade Runner 2049
Nathan Robitaille, The Shape of Water
Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Sound Mixing
Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo, Dunkirk
Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Baby Driver
Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill, Blade Runner 2049
Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, The Shape of Water
Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Production Design
Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau and Jeffrey Melvin, The Shape of Water
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Beauty and the Beast
Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola, Blade Runner 2049
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Darkest Hour
Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis, Dunkirk
Makeup and Hair
Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick, Darkest Hour
Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard, Victoria and Abdul
Arjen Tuiten, Wonder
Costume Design
Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread
Jacqueline Durran, Beauty and the Beast
Jacqueline Durran, Darkest Hour
Luis Sequeira, The Shape of Water
Consolata Boyle, Victoria and Abdul
Visual Effects
John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover, Gerd Nefzer, Blade Runner 2049
Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, Mike Meinardus, Kong: Skull Island
Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Chris Corbould, Neal Scanlon, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett, Joel Whist, War for the Planet of the Apes