Oscars 2018: The Complete Winners List

Best Picture

The Shape of Water

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actor

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actress

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Supporting Actor

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World



Best Supporting Actress

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Russia)

On Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Square (Sweden)

Best Documentary Feature

Icarus

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Best Animated Feature

Coco

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Cinematography

Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour

Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk

Rachel Morrison, Mudbound

Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water

Best Original Screenplay

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Adapted Screenplay

James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name

Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist

Scott Frank and James Mangold and Michael Green, Logan

Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game

Virgil Williams and Dee Rees, Mudbound

Best Film Editing

Lee Smith, Dunkirk

Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss, Baby Driver

Tatiana S. Riegel, I, Tonya

Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water

Jon Gregory, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Original Song

"Remember Me" from Coco, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

"Mighty River" from Mudbound, Mary J. Blige

"Mystery of Love" from Call Me by Your Name, Sufjan Stevens

"Stand Up for Something" from Marshall, Diane Warren, Common

"This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

John Williams, Star Wars The Last Jedi

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Live Action Short Film

Chris Overton, Rachel Shenton, The Silent Child

Reed Van Dyk, DeKalb Elementary

Derin Seale, Josh Lawson, The Eleven O'Clock

Kevin Wilson, Jr., My Nephew Emmett

Katja Benrath, Tobias Rosen, Watu Wote/All of Us

Best Documentary Short Subject

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Edith + Eddie

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Best Animated Short

Dear Basketball, Glen Keane, Kobe Bryant

Garden Party, Victor Caire, Gabriel Grapperon

Lou, Dave Mullins, Dana Murray

Negative Space, Max Porter, Ru Kuwahata

Revolting Rhymes, Jakob Schuh, Jan Lachauer

Best Sound Editing

Alex Gibson, Richard King, Dunkirk

Julian Slater, Baby Driver

Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Blade Runner 2049

Nathan Robitaille, The Shape of Water

Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Sound Mixing

Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo, Dunkirk

Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Baby Driver

Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill, Blade Runner 2049

Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, The Shape of Water

Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Production Design

Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau and Jeffrey Melvin, The Shape of Water

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Beauty and the Beast

Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola, Blade Runner 2049

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Darkest Hour

Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis, Dunkirk



Makeup and Hair

Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick, Darkest Hour

Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard, Victoria and Abdul

Arjen Tuiten, Wonder

Costume Design

Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread

Jacqueline Durran, Beauty and the Beast

Jacqueline Durran, Darkest Hour

Luis Sequeira, The Shape of Water

Consolata Boyle, Victoria and Abdul

Visual Effects

John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover, Gerd Nefzer, Blade Runner 2049

Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, Mike Meinardus, Kong: Skull Island

Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Chris Corbould, Neal Scanlon, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett, Joel Whist, War for the Planet of the Apes