Oscar Nominations 2018: When and How to Watch Livestream

On March 4th, Hollywood will cap off an eventful few months with the 90th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. And on Tuesday, January 23rd, viewers can tune in to find out which of their favorite actors and films will be up for awards this year, and speculate about who will galvanize the crowds at the star-studded event, a la Oprah at the Golden Globes.

The nominations will be broadcast live via a global live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the Academy’s digital platforms, a satellite feed and local broadcasters starting at 5:22 a.m. PST/8:22 a.m. ET. RollingStone.com will also have a live stream available to watch here.

Nominees for the categories of Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Visual Effects will be announced first.

The categories of Actor in a Leading Role, Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Animated Feature Film, Directing, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Foreign Language Film, Original Song, Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay and Original Screenplay will follow.

The stars who are set to make the nominee announcements have not yet been announced, but in the past, past winners and nominees were often called upon to deliver the good news. Newly elected Academy president John Bailey may also announce a few nominees.

The Oscars will be broadcast live on Sunday, March 4th, at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. ET, live on ABC.