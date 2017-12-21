Olivia Munn Argues Sexual Assault Epidemic Linked to Pay Gap

Olivia Munn called for a "zero-tolerance policy" for sexual assault, harassment and misconduct in Hollywood, in an op-ed for Entertainment Weekly. Munn was one of six women who accused director Brett Ratner of sexual harassment or misconduct in a Los Angeles Times report on November 1st.

"This is not a 'women's' issue, this is an abuse-of-power issue … and until we eradicate the diseased roots of our infrastructure and make foundational, systemic changes, nothing will change," Munn wrote. "We can use this moment to create a lasting shift. We should create a zero-tolerance policy with actionable consequences for sexual assault and any other forms of abuse."

Munn argued change must with closing the pay gap between men and women. "Continuing to pay us less perpetuates a bias that women are inferior ... So when a 14-year-old girl is on a date and tells her boyfriend she doesn't want to have sex but he pushes her to do it anyway, there is an inherent feeling that he's allowed to do what he wants because he's worth more. It's not a conscious thought, rather it is the collective unconscious of the world that has been encoded in all humans for centuries."

She also said change must be enacted by people in positions of power, who have large social platforms to influence people.

"My experience with [director] Brett Ratner enforced in me the belief that I deserve to be here and that I should be able to reach for my dreams without being harassed and abused, no matter what economic or social position I find myself in."