Sandra Bullock develops a scheme to rob the annual Metropolitan Museum gala with an all-female criminal crew in the new trailer for Ocean's 8.

The latest teaser reveals little about the film's plot, but shows off Bullock's gang ­– Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina and Rihanna. They concoct a plan to foil "the most sophisticated security system in the world," and dress up in their best gala attire to pull off the heist. "Why do you need to do this?" Blanchett asks Bullock. "'Cause it's what I'm good at," she replies.

Ocean's 8 is the latest iteration of the Ocean's series, which was previously helmed by George Clooney. Bullock's character in the new film is supposed to be Clooney's character's sister.

"We're not a reboot," Bullock told EW. "We're just a, this is what's happening in 2017. It's not even a passing of the torch. It's a parallel story of another family member that was raised in the same family Danny Ocean was and what happens when Debbie steps out of jail with all of these amazing, powerful women."

Ocean's 8 comes out June 8th.