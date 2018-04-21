A crew of surfers who helped change the sport tumble into each other's company in a new clip from Momentum Generation, a documentary executive-produced by Robert Redford (among others), that's set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The film tracks the rise of athletes who eventually "win world titles and forever reshape worldwide culture in the 1990s and beyond," according to a statement from the directors, Jeff and Michael Zimbalist.

In the Momentum Generation teaser, the surfers come together as a group for the first time. "We all knew each other from surfing different amateur events," Rob Machado says. "But it wasn't until we stayed at Benji's house that we became a posse."

The fact that Benji Weatherley had a house ideally situated for surfing was actually accidental. "My mom and dad split up," he remembers in the film. "She went to Hawaii on vacation. She came back and said, 'hey boys, get in the car, we're moving to Hawaii.' And it happened to be the north shore of Oahu."

"We didn't even know that Pipeline and Waimea Bay and Sunset Beach [all popular surfing destinations] were down there," Weatherley's mother adds. "This was how naïve we were."

That changed quickly. Ross Williams and Shane Dorian were two of the first surfers to start visiting Weatherley's house regularly. Soon the group of aspiring stars ballooned to include Kelly Slater, who went on to win 11 World Surf League world championships, Taylor Knox, a member of the Surfing Hall of Fame, and many others.

Weatherley tells Rolling Stone that Momentum Generation offers important lessons for surfers and non-surfers alike. "If you have an amazing group of people that are humble and grounded with the same goal in mind," he says, "you can achieve anything."