See Tom Cruise in Harrowing New 'Mission: Impossible – Fallout' Trailer

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt for what he called "the most thrilling mission yet" on his Instagram. The new trailer for Mission: Impossible – Fallout showcases the kind of adrenaline-fueled action for which the blockbuster franchise is known. The sixth installment of the series is the follow-up to 2015's Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.

The new clip, which was teased during the Super Bowl, sees Hunt and his IMF team in a race against time, which involves motorcycle, boat and helicopter chases, plummeting from various miles-high locations and a possible head-on collision with a truck.

"The end you've always feared is coming, and the blood will be on your hands," Hunt is warned. "The fallout of all your good intentions." It also looks like Hunt's battle with where his team stands with the government is far from over.

Cruise has been teasing the movie on Instagram, with scenes that include him dangling outside a helicopter (similar to Rogue Nation's opening shot where the actor hangs off the side of an airplane), hurling himself between buildings and scaling a precarious cliff.

The film is directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also helmed Rogue Nation, Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Rebecca Ferguson and Alec Baldwin also reprise their Rogue Nation roles as secret agents Ilsa Faust and Alan Hunley, respectively. The cast also includes franchise stars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Michelle Monaghan. Henry Cavill and Angela Bassett also join the cast. Mission: Impossible – Fallout hits theaters on July 27th.