Milos Forman, the Oscar-winning director behind Amadeus, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, The People vs. Larry Flynt and Man on the Moon, died Friday at 86. A representative confirmed Forman's death to Rolling Stone, saying that that the director died at Danbury Hospital near his home in Warren, CT.

Forman won two Best Director Oscars, for Amadeus and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, among a slew of other awards. One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, the 1975 film starring Jack Nicholson about a revolt at a mental institution, became only the second film to win all five Academy Awards (Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Screenplay), while 1984's Amadeus, the biopic of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, won eight Oscars, including Best Picture.

Throughout his career, Forman gravitated to highlighting fringe members of society, humanizing creative, volatile geniuses of which he could proudly claim his own spot.

