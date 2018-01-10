Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World was partially re-shot after Kevin Spacey was fired due to sexual misconduct allegations. The re-shot scenes featured Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams. But Williams, USA Today reports, earned less than $1,000 for her work – less than one percent of the $1.5 million that Wahlberg earned.

Williams previously told USA Today that she "appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort" to reshoot the film. "I said I'd be wherever they needed me, whenever they needed me," she said. "And they could have my salary; they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted."

Scott said that the actors, including Williams and Wahlberg, who agreed to the 10-day November re-shoot of the film, "did it for nothing." According to USA Today, Wahlberg's agency renegotiated for a "hefty fee" later on.

All the Money in the World received three nominations at Sunday's Golden Globes – the same event where both male and female actors wore black to highlight the recently established Time's Up Initiative, which, as part of its mission, advocates for gender parity.