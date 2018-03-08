Michael B. Jordan to Add Inclusion Rider to Future Projects

Michael B. Jordan has announced his company, Outlier Society Productions, will add an inclusion rider for all its future projects, Variety reports.

The announcement comes on the heels of Frances McDormand's powerful plea during her Oscars best actress acceptance speech last Sunday. "I have two words to leave you with tonight, ladies and gentleman," she said. "Inclusion rider." Inclusion riders are a stipulation that actors can add to their contracts, which would require a certain amount of diversity within a film's cast and crew. For example, the rider could stipulate that at least 50 percent of cast and crew have to be diverse.

On Wednesday, Jordan announced the news via Instagram. The post featured a photo of him with Alana Mayo, Outlier's head of production and development, and Jordan's WME agent Phil Sun. "In support of the women & men who are leading this fight, I will be adopting the inclusion rider for all projects produced by my company Outlier Society," he wrote. "I've been privileged to work with powerful women & persons of color throughout my career & it's Outlier's mission to continue to create for talented individuals going forward."

The Black Panther actor formed his production company in 2016. Jordan also stars in HBO's Fahrenheit 451, which premieres in May, and he will be reprising his role as Adonis Johnson in the forthcoming Creed II.