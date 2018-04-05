Watch Michael B. Jordan Burn Books in New 'Fahrenheit 451' Trailer

Michael B. Jordan turns against a dystopian, book-burning society in the chilling new trailer for HBO's upcoming adaptation of Ray Bradbury's classic novel, Fahrenheit 451.

Jordan stars as Guy Montag, a "fireman" whose job isn't to extinguish fires, but burn all books, which have been outlawed. While the clip opens with Montag explaining the importance of his job to a group of school children, he soon comes to question the purpose of his occupation, squaring off against his mentor, fire captain Beatty (Michael Shannon). In the middle of their battle, however, is Clarisse, a free-thinking informant with ties to both Beatty and Montag.

The new trailer for Fahrenheit 451 is packed with dystopian intrigue, from ubiquitous surveillance cameras to a disembodied, mechanized voice that asks Montag, "Have you used your drops today?" Shannon also shines as the ruthless Beatty, especially in a chilling moment when he hands Montag a Franz Kafka book and tells him, "Do you want to know what's inside these books? Insanity."

Ramin Bahrani directed Fahrenheit 451, which premieres May 19th at 8 p.m. EST on HBO.