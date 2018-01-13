Mark Wahlberg announced Saturday that he would donate $1.5 million – his salary for All the Money in the World reshoots – to Time's Up.

The actor's donation comes following reports that Wahlberg's co-star Michelle Williams was only paid a per diem of approximately $1,000 a day – less than 1 percent of Wahlberg's wage – for the reshoots, which were necessitated when Christopher Plummer replaced Kevin Spacey in a key role. The disparity in salary highlighted the gender wage gap that continues to plague Hollywood.

"Over the last few days my reshoot fee for All the Money in the World has become an important topic of conversation," Wahlberg said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter. "I 100 percent support the fight for fair pay and I'm donating the $1.5 million to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams' name."

All the Money in the World director Ridley Scott, who also worked for per diem for the reshoots, had said in interviews that his actors (besides Plummer) "did it for nothing," although USA Today later revealed that Wahlberg's agent negotiated the actor's $1.5 million fee for reshoots. Wahlberg also reportedly threatened to veto Plummer's casting unless he was paid the $1.5 million salary.

Wahlberg's agency WME – which also represents Williams, although the two stars have different agents – pledged an additional $500,000 to Time's Up for their role in the controversy.

"The current conversation is a reminder that those of us in a position of influence have a responsibility to challenge inequities, including the gender wage gap," WME said in a statement.

"In recognition of the pay discrepancy on the All the Money in the World reshoots, WME is donating an additional $500,000 to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams’ name, following our $1 million pledge to the organization earlier this month. It’s crucial that this conversation continues within our community and we are committed to being part of the solution."