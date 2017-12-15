Mark Hamill Recalls Time He and Carrie Fisher Made Out 'Like Teenagers'

Nearly one year after Carrie Fisher's tragic death, her Star Wars costar Mark Hamill revealed that he and his leading lady did, in fact, once lock lips off-screen during the making of the very first Star Wars – but things never progressed beyond that.

"Carrie and I were attracted to one another, but I knew from previous jobs that it would have been a bad idea [to get involved with someone on set]. But Carrie and I found pretexts," he told The Guardian in a recent interview. "I remember one time – I'm sure alcohol was involved – we were talking about kissing techniques. I said, 'Well, I think I'm a fairly good kisser. I like to let the women come to me rather than be aggressive.' And she said, 'What do you mean?' Well, next thing you know, we're making out like teenagers!"

Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the original series, and will reprise his role in the latest installment, The Last Jedi, said that the pair didn't dare to cross any boundaries beyond their makeout session, however.

"We were all over each other!" he said. "But the one thing that drew Carrie and me back from the precipice was we kind of became aware of what we were doing and just burst out laughing. Which was unfortunate for me because the rocket launch sequence had been initiated."

Still, the actor said, the pair turned their attraction into a lifelong friendship that has left Hamill with many fond memories.

"I wasn't her best friend – she had so many friends and I’d go to parties with her and I would be the only one there I'd never heard of," he said. "But there was a comfort level that we'd achieved because she knew I wasn't ever angling for a favor or trying to get her to introduce me to this agent or this director. We became like real siblings over the years."

A month prior to her death last December, Fisher revealed in her tell-all memoir, The Princess Diarist, that she had an "intense" affair with their other costar, Harrison Ford, during filming.

Hamill told The Guardian that he had no idea about their romance until after the fact.

"Marcia [Lucas, Star Wars' editor and George Lucas' then-wife] told me after we finished filming," he said. "I'm glad I didn't know before, as it probably really would have affected me. By the time I found out, I just thought it was hilarious."