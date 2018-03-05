Man Arrested for Stealing Frances McDormand's Best Actress Oscar

Police arrested a man suspected of stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar trophy at the 90th Academy Awards Governors Ball.

McDormand was awarded Best Actress on Sunday night for her performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

According to The Los Angeles Times, a man later stole McDormand's Oscar, which was engraved with her name, at an afterparty. The man, identified by TMZ as Terry Bryant, also shot video of himself holding and kissing the trophy. "This is mine," he declared in the clip. "We got it tonight, baby ... who wants to tell me congratulations?"

The thief was later stopped by another photographer, who recovered the trophy, and security eventually apprehended the robber. TMZ reported on Monday that the police booked the thief for felony grand theft.

"Fran and Oscar are happily reunited and are enjoying an In-N-Out burger together," McDormand's rep told USA Today.

McDormand used her Best Actress acceptance speech, one of the best moments of the 90th annual Academy Awards, as a chance to advocate for increased gender equality in Hollywood. She asked all the female nominees in the room to stand before telling the crowd, "we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed … Invite us into your office in a couple days, or you can come to ours, whatever suits you best, and we'll tell you all about them."

McDormand ended the speech with a reference to inclusion riders, which allow major actors and actresses to push for diverse casting when they agree to participate in a film.

McDormand's win on Sunday marked her second Best Actress triumph. She also won the award in 1997 for her role in Fargo.