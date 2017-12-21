'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' First Trailer: Watch Cher's Grand Entrance

Cher makes a dramatic entrance in the first trailer of the Mamma Mia! sequel as Sophie's (Amanda Seyfried) grandmother. Wearing a pearly blond wig, Cher's character announces that it's time to "get the party started." Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again comes out July 20th.

The sequel shows the lead character, Sophie, pregnant and welcoming her mom's best friends Tanya (Christine Baranski) and Rosie (Julie Walters) back to Greece to help her get ready for baby. "I'm pregnant, but I don't know how to do this by myself," she says.

Thus begins Tanya and Rosie's recounting about how Sophie's mother, Donna (Meryl Streep) managed to navigate motherhood as a young woman. "Your mother was the bravest person we ever knew," Rosie says. "Let me tell you how she did it, all on her own."

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again will also see the return of Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgard and Colin Firth as Sophie's three possible dads: Sam, Bill and Harry, as well as Downton Abbey star Lily James as young Donna.