Leonardo DiCaprio to Star in Quentin Tarantino's Charles Manson Movie

Leonardo DiCaprio will perform in Quentin Tarantino's as-yet-unnamed movie about murderer, cult leader, Charles Manson, Deadline reports. The Manson film will be DiCaprio's first new film since his Oscar-winning role in 2015's The Revenant. DiCaprio and Tarantino previously worked together on 2012's Django Unchained.

Tarantino's film is reportedly set in 1969 Los Angeles, revolving around the Manson family murders. Margot Robbie may portray the late actress Sharon Tate, who was murdered by the Manson family. The film is expected to hit theaters on August 9th, 2019 to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Tate's murder.

The is the first movie that Tarantino is releasing without the Weinstein Company. Sony beat out several other bidders, including Warner Bros. and Paramount, for rights to the film last November.