Kevin Smith Hospitalized After Suffering 'Massive' Heart Attack

Kevin Smith revealed late Sunday night that he had suffered a "massive heart attack." The Clerks director also shared a photo of himself in the hospital.

"After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack," Smith tweeted. "The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka 'the Widow-Maker'). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!"

Smith was scheduled to appear at an early and late show Sunday at Glendale, California's Alex Theatre. In a follow-up Facebook post, Smith elaborated on the situation: "I was trying to do a killer standup special this evening but I might’ve gone too far."

"After the first show, I felt kinda nauseous. I threw up a little but it didn’t seem to help. Then I started sweating buckets and my chest felt heavy. Turns out I had a massive heart attack," Smith wrote.

"But this is what I learned about myself during this crisis: death was always the thing I was most terrified of in life. When the time came, I never imagined I’d ever be able to die with dignity - I assumed I’d die screaming, like my Dad (who lost his life to a massive heart attack). But even as they cut into my groin to slip a stent into the lethal Widow-Maker, I was filled with a sense of calm."

Smith was in good spirits following his traumatic medical ordeal, adding that he's likely facing some lifestyle changes (and weighing going vegan) following the heart attack and became reflective of his life and career ("I was bummed we weren’t gonna get to make #jayandsilentbobreboot before I shuffled loose the mortal coil," he joked.)

"The point of this post is to tell you that I faced my greatest fear tonight... and it wasn’t as bad as I’ve always imagined it’d be," the director wrote. "I don’t want my life to end but if it ends, I can’t complain. It was such a gift."