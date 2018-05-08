Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter Detail New 'Bill and Ted' Movie

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will revive their beloved characters, Ted "Theodore" Logan and Bill S. Preston, Esq., for the long-awaited third installment of the Bill and Ted adventure, Bill and Ted Face the Music.

Related Flashback: Bill and Ted Battle the Grim Reaper by Playing 'Battleship' As we anxiously await a possible 'Bill & Ted 3,' revisit the funniest scene from 'Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey'

Reeves and Winter first starred as the titular time traveling slackers in the 1989 comedy, Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure, then reprised their roles in 1991's Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey. Both films have become cult classics over the past two decades, and in recent years Winter and Reeves have been teasing a third installment – though without any formal announcement.

Along with reuniting Winter and Reeves, Bill and Ted Face the Music also finds the franchise's creators, Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, partnering to pen the script. Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest, Red 2) will direct the film. Bill and Ted Face the Music is currently in pre-production and a release date has yet to be announced.

"We couldn't be more excited to get the whole band back together again," Reeves and Winter said. "Chris and Ed wrote an amazing script, and with Dean at the helm we've got a dream team"

Set several decades after the events of Bogus Journey – in which Bill and Ted bested the Grim Reaper and won the San Dimas battle of the bands – Face the Music finds the best friends stuck in the doldrums of middle age. Their band, Wyld Stallyns, has yet to write the song that will save the universe, and after a visitor from the future warns them that their music remains the key to humanity's survival, Bill, Ted and their daughters embark on yet another time-hopping adventure, meeting historical figures and music legends on their quest for inspiration.

In the years since Bill and Ted, Reeves of course became one of the biggest action stars in the world, racking up credits in movies like The Matrix, Point Break and, more recently, the John Wick franchise (the third installment is set to arrive May 2019). Winter, meanwhile, continues to act occasionally but has worked more extensively as a writer and director in recent years. He's currently working on a documentary about Frank Zappa, the first to be be approved by the Zappa Family Trust.