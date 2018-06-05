Justin Bieber to Voice Cupid in New Animated Movie

Justin Bieber will voice Cupid, the winged god of love, in a new animated movie he's developing and executive producing with Mythos Studios, Variety reports.

The as-yet-untitled film marks one of the first projects from Mythos, which Bieber's longtime manager Scooter Braun recently co-founded with Marvel Studios founding chairman David Maisel.

"When this project was brought to Justin, he instantly was excited to be a part of it," Braun said. "Fortunately for us, like Cupid, he knows a little bit about love and mischief."

In Roman mythology, Cupid is depicted as the playful, impish son of Venus, the goddess of love, and Mars, the god of war. He's remained an iconic symbol of love and desire for centuries, best known for his magical bow and arrow, which he uses to instill in people an uncontrollable infatuation for the first person they see.

While Mythos Studios did not release any details regarding the plot of their Cupid movie, Maisel suggested they would be drawing from classic mythology. "Both myself and Scooter have a lifelong love of mythology and we are so excited to partner with Justin to bring the amazing, magical story of Cupid to the world," he said.

For Bieber, the Cupid movie marks his first major acting role. Over the years, he's made cameos in movies like Zoolander 2 and Killing Hasselhoff, and scored bit parts on TV shows like CSI. Bieber released his last album, Purpose, in 2015.