Watch Jude Law as Young Dumbledore in New 'Fantastic Beasts' Trailer

In the first full trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Jude Law makes his debut as a young Albus Dumbledore.

The sequel to the Harry Potter franchise spinoff also features returning actors Eddie Redmayne as the "magizoologist" Newt Scamander and Johnny Depp as villain Gellert Grindelwald. This film, which arrives two years after the first installment, opens in theaters on November 16th. It also stars arrives Ezra Miller, Zoe Kravitz, Katherine Waterston and Dan Fogler.

J.K. Rowling returned to write the screenplay for this sequel. The author and creator of the Harry Potter universe expanded her fictional wizarding world over the last few years in other ways. Most recently, she cowrote a play called Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The play will make its Broadway debut on April 22nd following a successful run on London's West End in 2016.