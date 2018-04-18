Jim Henson's 'Labyrinth' Returning to Theaters

Jim Henson's cult classic Labyrinth, which famously starred David Bowie as the Goblin King, will return to movie theaters April 29th, May 1st and May 2nd.

The screenings are part of a collaboration between the Jim Henson Company, Sony Pictures and Fathom Events. Tickets are on sale now via the Fathom website, where fans can also find participating theaters.

Accompanying the movie will be an introduction from Henson's son, Brian Henson, and Labyrinth star Jennifer Connelly. An excerpt from Henson's acclaimed TV series, The Storyteller, will also air as part of the screening.

Brian Henson discussed Labyrinth's return to theaters in an interview with Forbes, saying, "We've remastered it and it looks absolutely beautiful. My dad did two giant worldbuilding movies, one was The Dark Crystal and the other was Labyrinth. The only way to fully appreciate those worlds is to see them on the big screen."

Henson mentioned that the Henson Company is still working on a Labyrinth sequel, though the project remains in the very early stages of development. He added that a theatrical adaptation of the original film is in the works as well.



"Those are the two areas of excitement for the Labyrinth property that we have," Henson said. "We are working on both of those but I certainly don't have a timeline for them." When asked if the stage adaptation would be a Broadway musical, Henson said, "Not necessarily Broadway, it could be for London's West End, but it will be a stage show, a big theatrical version. It's very exciting."