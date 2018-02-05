Jennifer Lawrence spoke during an inaugural summit at Tulane University in New Orleans over the weekend, calling out politicians for their corruption and championing bipartisanship as a way for the American people to move forward.

On Friday, the Oscar-winning actress sat down with former U.S. Federal Election Commission chairman Trevor Potter and displayed her usual charm with tongue-in-cheek questions about how a "Hollywood elite" like herself could impact change.

"If candidates or PACs break the rules, what is the punishment? A really big fine?" Lawrence asked at one point during the event. Potter explained that the FEC has never been forced to cross that bridge because "they've never actually seen an example of that."

Lawrence feigned bewilderment. "Oh, they've never seen it!" she said. "They must be blind, bless their hearts."

The next evening, the Red Sparrow star played host to the Unrigged Live event, which featured live music by the Preservation All-Stars and honeyhoney, stand-up comedy by Tig Notaro, Nikki Glaser and Adam Yenser, and short speeches from influential figures, including Professor Richard Painter, Our Revolution President Nina Turner, astronaut Ron Garan and activist Desmond Meade.

There, Lawrence launched into a poignant speech about the importance of working together to help end political bribery, the aim of non-profit Represent.Us, of which Lawerence is a member.

"We all believe that our government, that we pay for with our taxes, should work for us," Lawrence said. "We have come here from across the country and across the political spectrum. We all have different reasons for being here, and I'll tell you mine. I was the first girl born in my family in 50 years with two of the kindest, most genuine brothers anyone could hope for. Growing up we fought about everything. We were very different then, and, even today, our political and spiritual beliefs are completely different, but we never stopped loving each other or rooting for each other."

"So let my family be an example that we do not need to pick sides," she continued. "We are experiencing the same thing in this country right now, and it is time to come together across ideologies and across parties. It is time to unite, to fix our democracy. Because regardless of where our politics fall, at the grassroots, the American people don't deserve to pay taxes for a system that is rigged against them."

In December, Lawrence had strong words for Trump that she all but shared with Oprah Winfrey when the veteran talk show host asked her if she would ever meet with the president.

"I think so. I've got a pretty good speech. And it ends with a martini to the face," she said at the time. "I have something to say for all of them. I watch different characters on the news, and I'm like, 'You just wait.' Oh, my God, I've been waiting for this moment. I'll give you a hint – it's not nice. You wouldn't want me to say it to you."