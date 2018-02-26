Jay Z's Trayvon Martin Documentary: Watch First Trailer

Jay Z produced the upcoming documentary series about the life and legacy of Trayvon Martin, Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story. The six-part, unscripted series premieres in July on the Paramount Network.

In the teaser clip for the series, a quote cloud forms as people from Martin's life reflect on his death. "I don't want this to be swept under the rug," one person says. "They say that time heals all wounds," another declares. "It does not."

Martin, an unarmed, black 17 year old, was shot and killed in Florida in February 2012. The shooter, neighborhood watch member George Zimmerman, was charged with second-degree murder months later. Zimmerman claimed it was self-defense and was acquitted in July 2013. The verdict catalyzed nationwide protests and contributed to the development of the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to a press release about the doc, Rest in Power not only examines the tragedy of Martin's death but also "race, politics, power, money and the criminal justice system." Shawn Carter (Jay Z) executive produced the series alongside Sybrina Fulton, Tracy Martin, Chachi Senior, Michael Gasparro, Jenner Furst, Julia Willoughby Nason, and Nick Sandow. Furst and Nason co-directed the project.