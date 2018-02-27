James Dean's 'Rebel Without a Cause' Jacket Goes to Auction

James Dean's iconic Rebel Without a Cause bomber jacket is heading to auction at the Palm Beach Modern Auctions in Florida, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The historic garment is estimated to fetch between $400,000 and $600,000.

"It just represents a really significant period of our culture in the 1950s," said auction house co-owner Rico Baca. "There's a great deal of interest in these types of items ... I think it's in good condition, considering the age of the jacket."

Dean died in a car crash in 1955 the month before Rebel Without a Cause premiered. He was just 24 years old. Though Dean was not nominated for an Oscar for the performance, it is considered his most famous role and influenced a generation of would-be teenage dissidents. The actor was nominated for Oscars for both of his other two major roles, in East of Eden and Giant.

Dean's jacket is not the first Rebel Without a Cause-era item to appear at auction. The switchblade the actor uses in the film was sold in 2015.