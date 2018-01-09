Hear Kendrick Lamar's Ferocious New Song in 'Black Panther' Trailer

Kendrick Lamar and Vince Staples rap over a ruthless electronic beat in the new trailer for Black Panther. Lamar oversaw the film's soundtrack along with his label-head, TDE's Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith. The new song is punctuates the onslaught of explosions and gunfire in the trailer.

The Black Panther teaser opens with the actor Martin Freeman (The Hobbit) questioning the existence of the film's hero: "You're telling me that the king of a third-world country runs around in a bullet-proof cat suit?" The rest of the trailer serves to quiet Freeman's doubts, as the Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) dodges bullets, runs up buildings, jumps onto flying cars and battles a gangster played by Andy Serkis and a rival played by Michael B. Jordan.

Black Panther is set for wide release on February 16th. Last week, Lamar shared another song he made for the movie, "All the Stars," which features his TDE label-mate, SZA.