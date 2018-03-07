'Gringo': Watch Paris Jackson Play Flirtatious Criminal in New Trailer

The latest trailer for Nash Edgerton's upcoming action-comedy film Gringo features an alluring criminal (played by Paris Jackson). She convinces Miles, a guitar store employee (played by Harry Treadaway), to take on a dangerous task. "Are you in or out?" she demands. "Don't be a pussy."

Jackson struts into the deserted music shop to get the employee to transport a revolutionary marijuana pill from Mexico so her bosses can manufacture their own variant. "So I'll be like a little drug mule," Treadaway says. "Perfect. I'll write you a thank-you note from prison."

David Oyelowo stars in Gringo as a bankrupt businessman thrust into a tangled web of drug lords, kidnapping, mercenaries and criminal hijinks. Joel Edgerton and Charlize Theron also appear in the film, which comes to theaters on March 9th.

Gringo marks Jackson's debut film role. Last year, the 19 year old guest-starred in an episode of Fox's musical-drama Star and appeared in the xx's "I Dare You" video opposite Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. The emerging actress gave her first in-depth interview last year in a Rolling Stone cover story, discussing her path to peace after battling addiction and personal turmoil.

