Gilda Radner Documentary to Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

Love, Gilda, a new documentary about Gilda Radner, the beloved comedian and an original Saturday Night Live cast member, will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday, April 18th.

"As a festival that has always supported women's voices and is largely run by women, we are incredibly proud to celebrate the inimitable voice of Gilda during the opening night of our Festival," Jane Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO of the Tribeca Film Festival, said in a statement. "Gilda Radner was a comedic force-of-nature who opened doors and thrilled audiences while becoming one of the most prolific comedians of a generation."

Radner was one of the seven original members of the sketch show Saturday Night Live in 1975. She won an Emmy for her work on the show in 1978 and had a successful one-woman show on Broadway. Radner died from ovarian cancer in 1989.

Other important figures in the history of Saturday Night Live appear in Love, Gilda to speak about Radner's talents, including the comedian Chevy Chase and Lorne Michaels. The film also includes interviews with younger generations of comedians influenced by Radner's work, including Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Cecily Strong and Bill Hader.

Love, Gilda was directed by Lisa D'Apolito. "Gilda inspired me and many other women with her remarkable spirit and unique talent that changed the world of comedy," D'Apolito said in a statement.

The 2018 Tribeca Film Festival runs from April 18th through the 29th in New York City. The festival will announce its full slate of feature films on March 7th.