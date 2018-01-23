'Get Out,' 'Shape of Water' Top 2018 Oscar Nominations

The Shape of Water, Get Out, Lady Bird, Dunkirk and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri led the 2018 Oscar nominations, with Guillermo Del Toro's horror/romance The Shape of Water scoring an impressive 13 nods.

All five of the aforementioned films were nominated for Best Picture, a list that also included Phantom Thread, The Post, Call Me By Your Name and Darkest Hour.



Del Toro was also nominated for Best Director, along with first timers Get Out's Jordan Peele and Lady Bird's Greta Gerwig. Christopher Nolan also received a nod for Dunkirk, as did Paul Thomas Anderson for Phantom Thread.

In the Best Actor category, Gary Oldman will look to repeat his Golden Globes win for his turn as Winston Churchill in The Darkest Hour. Other nominees include Timothée Chalamet for Call Me By Your Name, Daniel Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread, Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out and Denzel Washington in Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Frances McDormand will also look to double up on trophies, notching a Best Actress nomination for Three Billboards after taking home the Golden Globe in that category. The rest of the category features The Shape of Water's Sally Hawkins, I, Tonya's Margot Robbie, Lady Bird's Saoirse Ronan and The Post's Meryl Streep (who earns her 21st Oscar nomination).

Meanwhile, the Best Supporting Actress category features Mary J. Blige for Mudbound, Allison Janney for I, Tonya, Lesley Manville for Phantom Thread, Laurie Metcalf for Lady Bird and Octavia Spencer for The Shape of Water. Supporting Actor boasts Willem Dafoe in The Florida Project, Woody Harrelson in Three Billboards, Richard Jenkins in The Shape of Water, Christopher Plummer in All the Money in the World and Sam Rockwell in Three Billboards.

The 90th Academy Awards will air March 4th on ABC with Jimmy Kimmel Serving as host.

2018 Academy Awards Nominations

Best Picture

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actress

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Best Adapted Screenplay

James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name

Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist

Scott Frank and James Mangold and Michael Green, Logan

Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game

Virgil Williams and Dee Rees, Mudbound





Best Original Screenplay

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Animated Feature

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Animated Short

Dear Basketball, Glen Keane, Kobe Bryant

Garden Party, Victor Caire, Gabriel Grapperon

Lou, Dave Mullins, Dana Murray

Negative Space, Max Porter, Ru Kuwahata

Revolting Rhymes, Jakob Schuh, Jan Lachauer

Best Cinematography

Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour

Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk

Rachel Morrison, Mudbound

Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water



Best Documentary Feature

Abacus Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Best Documentary Short Subject

Edith + Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Best Live Action Short Film

Reed Van Dyk, DeKalb Elementary

Derin Seale, Josh Lawson, The Eleven O'Clock

Kevin Wilson, Jr., My Nephew Emmett

Chris Overton, Rachel Shenton, The Silent Child

Katja Benrath, Tobias Rosen, Watu Wote/All of Us

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Russia)

On Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Square (Sweden)

Best Film Editing

Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss, Baby Driver

Lee Smith, Dunkirk

Tatiana S. Riegel, I, Tonya

Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water

Jon Gregory, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Sound Editing

Julian Slater, Baby Driver

Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Blade Runner 2049

Alex Gibson, Richard King, Dunkirk

Nathan Robitaille, The Shape of Water

Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Sound Mixing

Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Baby Driver

Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill, Blade Runner 2049

Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo, Dunkirk

Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, The Shape of Water

Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Production Design

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Best Original Score

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

John Williams, Star Wars The Last Jedi

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Original Song

"Mighty River" from Mudbound, Mary J. Blige

"Mystery of Love" from Call Me by Your Name, Sufjan Stevens

"Remember Me" from Coco, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

"Stand Up for Something" from Marshall, Diane Warren, Common

"This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

Makeup and Hair

Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick, Darkest Hour

Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard, Victoria and Abdul

Arjen Tuiten, Wonder

Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria and Abdul

Visual Effects

John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover, Gerd Nefzer, Blade Runner 2049

Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, Mike Meinardus, Kong: Skull Island

Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Chris Corbould, Neal Scanlon, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett, Joel Whist, War for the Planet of the Apes