George R. R. Martin Producing Animated 'Ice Dragon' Film

Game of Thrones mastermind George R. R. Martin is teaming with Warner Bros. to produce an animated film version of his 1980 fantasy novel, The Ice Dragon, Deadline reports.

The story follows Adara, a young girl in a snowy, mythical kingdom who befriends an ice dragon after her mother's death. A description of the book on Martin's website reads in part, "The ice dragon was a creature of legend and fear, for no man had ever tamed one. When it flew overhead, it left in its wake desolate cold and frozen land. But Adara was not afraid. For Adara was a winter child, born during the worst freeze that anyone, even the Old Ones, could remember." Together, Adara and the ice dragon aim to save her world from destruction.

While previous publications of the book have claimed that The Ice Dragon is set in the same world of A Song of Ice and Fire, the epic novel series developed into Game of Thrones, Martin refuted that claim in 2015, writing on Live Journal that "the world of Ice and Fire did not exist when I wrote The Ice Dragon."

Martin's manager Vince Gerardis will executive produce the film version of The Ice Dragon, which Warner Bros. Animation's Allison Abbate and Chris Leahy will oversee for the studio.

Game of Thrones is set to return with its eighth and final season in 2019.