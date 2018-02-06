'Game of Thrones' Creators Tapped for New 'Star Wars' Saga

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators of HBO's Game of Thrones, will write and produce a new series of Star Wars films.

The movies will be separate from the franchise's primary Skywalker saga, as well as the recently-announced trilogy that Last Jedi writer-director Rian Johnson will helm. A release date for Benioff and Weiss' films has yet to be set.



"In the summer of 1977 we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we've been dreaming of it ever since," Benioff and Weiss said in a statement. "We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete."

The next addition to the ever-expanding Star Wars universe will be Ron Howard's upcoming anthology film, Solo: A Star Wars Story, which opens May 25th. The next installment in the Skywalker saga, the as-yet-untitled Episode XI, will arrive December 20th, 2019, with J.J. Abrams taking over as director following the departure of Colin Trevorrow.



As for Weiss and Benioff, the pair are working on the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, which will air in 2019.