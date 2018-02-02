'Game Night': Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams Strategize in New Trailer

Couple Annie (portrayed by Rachel McAdams) and Max (played by Jason Bateman) may have bonded over their love of competition, but in the new trailer for Game Night, that passion leads to danger.

As the first trailer established, the pair and some friends gather for a weekly couples' game night that Brooks (Kyle Chandler) hosts with the premise that he wants to kick it up a notch. The "murder mystery party" purports that one of them will be taken and whomever finds the victim wins. The new clip reveals the grand prize: a red Sting Ray.

The game includes the trickery of not knowing what's real or part of the gag, so when Brooks is seemingly kidnapped in front of them at the start, the couples assume it's all a part of the plan. But the deception goes beyond the game's setup in the new trailer: couples turn on their friends in pursuit of the prize and twists abound, including a car versus plane chase down a runway, amid some dark humor.

The film is directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who previously co-directed Vacation and wrote Horrible Bosses. Game Night will hit theaters on February 23rd.