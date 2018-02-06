Diane Kruger is coming to Quentin Tarantino's defense amid allegations that call the director's character and past decisions into question.

The actress shared a film still of herself in character in 2009's Inglorious Basterds to her Instagram Tuesday, along with a statement of support for the director.

"In light of the recent allegations made by Uma Thurman against Harvey Weinstein and her terrifying work experience on 'Kill Bill,' my name has been mentioned in numerous articles in regards to the choking scene in 'Inglourious Basterds,'" she wrote. "This is an important moment in time and my heart goes out to Uma and anyone who has ever been the victim of sexual assault and abuse. I stand with you."

"For the record however, I would like to say that my work experience with Quentin Tarantino was pure joy," she continued. "He treated me with utter respect and never abused his power or forced me to do anything I wasn't comfortable with. With love, D xoxo."

The scene in question is one in which Kruger's character Bridget von Hammersmark is being choked to death. Kruger revealed in 2009 that her costar, Christopher Waltz, wasn't the one who ultimately choked her for the scene; Tarantino did it.

"I know exactly what I need, and I think I should just do it," Kruger recalled Tarantino saying in the 2009 interview with Parade. "I have to say it was very strange being strangled by the director."

Her comments and the scene have both resurfaced in the past week following Thurman's revealing interview with the New York Times, in which the Kill Bill actress accused Tarantino of forcing her to perform a driving stunt for the 2003 flick that allegedly nearly killed her.

Tarantino noted in an interview with Deadline Monday that he got explicit permission from Kruger to choke her for the scene on the set of Inglourious Basterds, and that he would not have done any differently if the actor being choked was a man.

"That was an issue of me asking the actress, can we do this to get a realistic effect," he said. "And she agreed with it, she knew it would look good and she trusted me to do it. I would ask a guy the same thing. In fact, I would probably be more insistent with a guy."