See Denzel Washington Seek Revenge in New 'The Equalizer 2' Trailer

Denzel Washington's character Robert McCall exacts revenge in the first trailer for The Equalizer 2. "They killed my friend. So, I'm gonna kill each and every one of them," he warns in the action-packed clip. "And the only disappointment is that I only get to do it once."

In the sequel to 2014's The Equalizer, Washington reprises his role as a retired special-ops agent. The franchise is an updated take on the 1980s TV series of the same name, which starred Edward Woodward.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, who also helmed the first installment, the sequel's new trailer sees McCall venturing to Turkey, where he looks to save a little girl who was kidnapped from her American mother. The opening sequence features harrowing scenes of him violently battling enemies inside a speeding train. Meanwhile, one of his close friends has also been murdered, and he seeks blood-soaked vengeance in the clip.

Fuqua and Washington have collaborated on previous films, including 2001's Training Day, which garnered Washington an Oscar for Best Actor, and 2016's Magnificent Seven. The Equalizer 2 opens in theaters on July 20th.