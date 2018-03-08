David Chase Plots 'Sopranos' Prequel Movie

David Chase sold a script for a Sopranos prequel movie to New Line Cinema, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Many Saints of Newark will be set against the backdrop of the race riots that engulfed Newark, New Jersey in the Sixties.

The film will look at how racial tensions and violence played out among members of Italian and African American organized crime groups. Though no other plot details were given, the film will reportedly feature some fan favorite characters from HBO's classic drama, The Sopranos.

Chase wrote the screenplay for The Many Saints of Newark with longtime Sopranos scribe, Lawrence Konner. The search for a director is underway and no casting decisions have been announced, nor has an official timetable for the film's release.

The Sopranos premiered on HBO in 1999 and ran for six critically-acclaimed seasons, winning a pair of Peabody Awards, 21 Emmys and five Golden Globes. Following the show's end, Chase turned to filmmaking, releasing his directorial debut, Not Fade Away, in 2012.