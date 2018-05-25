Danny Boyle to Direct 25th James Bond Movie

James Bond franchise producers confirmed that director Danny Boyle will helm the upcoming 25th film in the spy series, taking over for Sam Mendes who exited the franchise after directing 2012's acclaimed Skyfall and 2016's Spectre.

Daniel Craig is also onboard to reprise the role of 007 in Bond 25 (not the official title). The film is scheduled for release on October 25th, 2019. The Oscar-winning Boyle and Craig previously shot a short 007 film that was included as part of the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony.

Screenwriter John Hodge – a frequent collaborator of Boyle's who wrote scripts for Boyle's films Shallow Grave, Trainspotting and The Beach – will write the Bond 25 script based on an original idea as opposed to a preexisting Ian Fleming story.

Bond 25 will also mark Craig's fifth film as 007. Following Spectre, the actor suggested he was done with the iconic role, stating he'd "rather break this glass and slash my wrists" than portray Bond again. But he opted to return to the franchise; producers reportedly offered Craig a two-movie, $150 million deal, the Guardian reported.

Craig told The Late Show in August 2017 that he would reprise the Bond role, adding, "I think this is it. I just want to go out on a high note and I can't wait."

