'Creed II' Trailer: Michael B. Jordan Seeks 'Rocky IV' Revenge

A tale of revenge over 30 years in the making is the centerpiece of Creed II. The sequel to the 2015 Rocky spinoff stars Michael B. Jordan as boxer Adonis Creed and Sylvester Stallone as former heavyweight champ and Creed's trainer, Rocky Balboa.



The trailer, soundtracked by Kendrick Lamar's "Loyalty," focuses on Creed intensely training for a fight where even Balboa thinks the young fighter is overmatched. "You got everything to lose, this guy got nothing to lose," Balboa warns Creed. "This guy is dangerous."

After dancing around who Creed's feared challenger is, the closing seconds of the trailer finally reveal who is in the ring: The son of Ivan Drago, the boxer who killed Creed's father Apollo during a fight in Rocky IV.

"Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family's past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring," the film's synopsis states.

"Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what's worth fighting for, and discover that nothing's more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can't escape your history."

Creed II, the eighth film in the Rocky saga, is directed by Steven Caple Jr., who takes over for Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. Sylvester Stallone co-wrote the Creed II script with Luke Cage showrunnner Cheo Hodari Coker.