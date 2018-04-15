Courtney Love on Milos Forman: 'We Have Lost a Cinema Giant'

Courtney Love, who starred in Milos Forman's The People Vs. Larry Flynt and Man on the Moon, paid tribute to the Oscar-winning director following Forman's death at the age of 86.

"He was always gentle and always brought out my best," Love wrote of filmmaker on Instagram. "I was surrounded by love on both of my films with him, and other than Kurt and Frances, they remain the highest points in my life."

As Love notes, Forman cast her in Larry Flynt during a turbulent time in her life, despite the objections from the film's producers.

"Milos, you were my first role model for what a real man was," Love wrote. "Against all odds, and a horrified studio, you plucked me from an audition and used your own money to get me bonded and insured, based on my word that I would not do drugs (I did not) Doing a good film is fun but Milos made it a joy… Milos accepted me and my demons."

Although Love had previous acting roles in indie films like Sid & Nancy, Straight to Hell and Basquiat, it was Forman who opened Hollywood's doors to the Hole singer. For The People Vs. Larry Flynt, Love earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress.

"Playing for 100k people is awesome but it's nothing compared to being directed by this tender man, who had also seen such hardship growing up - his mother died in Auschwitz and his father rumored to have been killed by the KGB," Love wrote. "He was once jailed for going to an Ella Fitzgerald concert along with his best friend, the young playwright (and future Czech President) Václav Havel. He was a genuine auteur and not a baby when it came to casting - zero compromise."

Love also praised Forman's acclaimed works, which include the Best Picture-winning One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and Amadeus.

"To all of us who he put on the map and to all of us who watch Amadeus or Cuckoo’s Nest over and over and over - the joy that man gave was unparalleled only by the joyous way he chose to the joyous way he chose to live his life," Love wrote. "Milos, I've told you a million times, but I've never loved a human being the way love and admire you."

Read Love's entire tribute to Forman below: