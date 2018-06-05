Brian De Palma Details Harvey Weinstein-Inspired Horror Film

Director Brian De Palma is prepping a new horror movie, Predator, inspired by the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Deadline reports.

Related Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Allegations: A Timeline The former film executive was charged with first-degree rape on Friday

De Palma recently teased the project during a press tour in France for his new book, Are Snakes Necessary? He described the project as "a horror film, with a sexual aggressor," adding it would take place "within the context of sexual harassment in Hollywood." Predator is expected to shoot in Toronto, with the Toronto Film Festival reportedly serving as the backdrop for the action and intrigue.

Following De Palma's comments, producer Saïd Ben Saïd confirmed the project and its title, but noted production wouldn't begin for another year. Saïd will produce Predator with his partner, Michael Merkt. Saïd previously produced De Palma's 2012 movie, Passion. De Palma's next film, Domino, is scheduled for release this year.

As for Weinstein, the disgraced movie mogul was recently indicted by a New York grand jury on charges of rape and a criminal sexual act. Weinstein was arrested and arraigned at the end of May after turning himself into authorities. Last fall, dozens of women came forward with accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct against Weinstein that stretched back several decades.