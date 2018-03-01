Quentin Tarantino has tapped Brad Pitt to star in his forthcoming film about Charles Manson alongside the previously announced Leonardo DiCaprio, Deadline reports. The director also announced the name of the film, which is titled Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The film's is described as "a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood," according to Sony Pictures via Deadline. "The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), former star of a western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don't recognize anymore… But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor… Sharon Tate."

Tarantino has previously worked with both of the film's announced actors. DiCaprio starred in 2012's Django Unchained and Pitt starred in 2009's Inglourious Basterds.

The director has also reportedly approached Margot Robbie for the role of Tate, who was murdered in 1969. The actress, who was pregnant, was among five people who were slain by Manson family cult members at the home she shared with director Roman Polanski.

The film is slated for release on August 9th, 2019, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of Tate's murder.

"I've been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles county most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old," Tarantino said in a statement. "I'm very excited to tell this story of an LA and a Hollywood that doesn't exist anymore. And I couldn't be more excited about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio and Pitt as Rick and Cliff."