'Bohemian Rhapsody': See Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in First Trailer

Mr. Robot actor Rami Malek channels late Queen singer Freddie Mercury's witty side in the first trailer for Bohemian Rhapsody, the long-awaited Queen biopic.



The movie traverses Queen's rise from the 1970s through their triumphant set at 1985's Live Aid, six years before Mercury died of complications from AIDS. The new trailer features concert scenes interspersed with the group cutting songs in the studio. It also features a mash-up of several Queen classics, including "Killer Queen," "We Will Rock You" and the film's namesake.

"This is when the operatic section comes," a wide-eyed Malek as Mercury explains as he helms the studio board during a recording session for "Bohemian Rhapsody." Later, when the band is told that the song is too long ("It goes on forever; six bloody minutes"), Mercury quips, "I pity your wife if you think six minutes is forever."

Bohemian Rhapsody arrives in theaters on November 2nd. The biopic also stars Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee (as Brian May), Ben Hardy (as Roger Taylor), Joseph Mazzello (as John Deacon), Aiden Gillen, Tom Hollander and Mike Meyers.