'Blaze': Watch Trailer for Ethan Hawke's Thrilling New Outlaw Drama

Ethan Hawke previews the tragic life and unsung legacy of outlaw country artist Blaze Foley in the new trailer for his upcoming film Blaze.

The clip opens with an optimistic Foley (Ben Dickey) starting a love affair with Sybil Rosen (Search Party's Alia Shawkat) and traveling around the U.S. in hopes of launching a music career. "I don't want to be a star," he tells Rosen. "I wants to be a legend."

But Foley's career disintegrates through repeated arrests and struggles with alcoholism. In one scene, the songwriter flails around behind a recording studio drum kit while a producer shouts from the control room, "You're a pathetic drunk!" Later, Rosen walks into the couple's bathroom to find Foley sprawled out in the bathtub, with freshly authored song lyrics scrawled on the walls. "I think my days of being your muse are over," she tells him later on in the trailer.

Hawke directed Blaze from a script he co-wrote with Rosen, adapted from her 2008 novel Living in the Woods in a Tree: Remembering Blaze. Charlie Sexton, Josh Hamilton, Richard Linklater, Alynda Segarra, Sam Rockwell, Steve Zahn and Kris Kristofferson also appear in the Sundance-premiered film, which hits theaters September 7th.