'Black Panther' Becomes Highest-Grossing Superhero Film Ever

Black Panther has become the highest-grossing superhero of all time after the Marvel blockbuster surpassed the previous mark set by The Avengers.

Related The 'Black Panther' Revolution How Chadwick Boseman and Ryan Coogler created the most radical superhero movie of all time

Six weeks after its release, following Friday's night total, Black Panther has raked in over $624 million at the domestic box office since its February 16th arrival. The Avengers previously held the record with $623 million in 2012, the Hollywood Reporter writes.

By the end of the weekend, Black Panther will likely sit at Number Five on the all-time (not adjusted for inflation) domestic box office list, behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Avatar, Titanic and Jurassic World; this weekend, Black Panther will have jumped over The Avengers and Star Wars: The Last Jedi on the all-time list according to Box Office Mojo.

On the worldwide scale, Black Panther is also expected to pass Iron Man 3's $1.2 billion total this weekend to place third among superhero films behind The Avengers ($1.5 billion) and Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.4 billion) on the global all-time list.

Black Panther spent the first five weeks of its release atop the weekly box office, a feat no film has accomplished since Avatar, Forbes reports. However, the Marvel epic will likely finish in second place this week after the release of Pacific Rim: Uprising.



Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther and the world of Wakanda will next be seen in Avengers: Infinity War, due out April 27th.