Watch Benicio Del Toro Battle Drug Lords in 'Sicario 2' Trailer

Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin go to war with drug cartels in the explosive new trailer for Sicario 2: Soldado. Stefano Sollima directed Sicario 2, which is scheduled to open June 29th, 2018.

In Denis Villeneuve's 2015 film, Sicario, Brolin played Matt Graver, the chief of a secret task force, who enlists an FBI agent (played by Emily Blunt) to take down a powerful Mexican drug cartel with the help of Del Toro's enigmatic agent, Alejandro Gillick. While Blunt will not return for the sequel, Sicario 2 finds Graver and Gillick reuniting in the name of ruthless, no-rules justice.

In Sicario 2, Graver is prompted to re-recruit Gillick in order to stop the cartels from trafficking both drugs and terrorists across the border. The dramatic new trailer is packed with gripping action sequences, including armed robberies, aerial assaults, unexpected explosions and broad daylight assassinations.

"You're gonna help us start a war," Graver tells Gillick at the end of the trailer. "With who?" the agent replies. "Everyone," Graver says.