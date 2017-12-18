BBC Plans 'Definitive' Documentary About Harvey Weinstein

The BBC announced Monday that a feature-length documentary about Harvey Weinstein is in the works.

Related Harvey Weinstein: What You Need to Know Over the last week, a deluge of allegations have come out against the Hollywood producer, ending with him getting fired from own company

The film, which charts the producer's Hollywood rise and "fall from grace" following dozens of sexual assault accusations, will also feature interviews with many of the actresses who came forward with their own account of Weinstein's abuse, the Hollywood Reporter writes.

Lightbox, the production company behind Searching for Sugar Man and Man on Wire, will produce the film for BBC Two, with a 2018 airdate planned. The film, tentatively titled Weinstein, will also explore the power dynamic in Hollywood that allowed such behavior to happen for decades before anyone spoke out.

"Through telling the story of Weinstein’s extraordinary rise and fall, this film will really get to the heart of the big questions that lie at the center of the scandal," Lightbox said in a statement. "How did Weinstein get away with his behavior for so long, what does his story reveal about how powerful men have operated in Hollywood and beyond and will this be a watershed moment in terms of the way women are treated in the workplace?"

BBC Two's Patrick Holland added in a statement, "The breaking of silence over Harvey Weinstein is a watershed moment for the creative industries and for wider society. Ursula is a brilliant filmmaker and is perfectly placed to make the definitive documentary, piecing together the story of just how he abused his power and position."

Following the Weinstein scandal in October, the filmmakers behind The Hunting Ground, a documentary about sexual assaults on college campuses, revealed they were working on a film about the same issue in Hollywood.

"Sexual assault is a traumatic crime that often has devastating lifelong consequences. It's committed by a small percentage of men — who, more often than not, are, like Weinstein, repeat offenders," co-directors Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering said of their upcoming film. "They are able to commit these crimes with impunity thanks to a culture which historically has given them cover. It is time for that cover to end."