'Avengers: Infinity War': Josh Brolin's Thanos Plots to Destroy Universe

In the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer, supervillain Thanos warned, "In time, you will know what it's like to lose." And in the latest teaser, he details his plot for destruction: wiping out half the universe with the snap of his finger.



The clip previews the cinematic showdown between Thanos and the Avengers, as Josh Brolin's villain attempts to collect six powerful artifacts known as the "Infinity Stones."



Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) confidently boasts their one advantage against Thanos. "He's coming to us. We have what Thanos wants, so that's what we'll use." But during Stark's awkward meeting with the Guardians of the Galaxy, Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) rudely explains that he isn't fond of that strategy. "Let's talk about this plan of yours," he interjects. "I think it's good – except it sucks. So let me do the plan, and that way, it might be really good."

The trailer teases characters from throughout Marvel's cinematic universe, including Spider-Man (Tom Holland), the Wakandans from Black Panther, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson).

Brothers Anthony and Joe Russo directed Avengers: Infinity War, which – after a bumped-up release date from Marvel – hits theaters on April 27th.