See 'Avengers: Infinity War' Cast Crash Comic Store on 'Corden'

James Corden recruited several stars from Avengers: Infinity War to cruise around L.A. and surprise Marvel fans during a pre-filmed bit from Thursday's Late Late Show. Chris Pratt, Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Benedict Cumberbatch, Anthony Mackie, Tom Hiddleston, Paul Bettany, Pom Klementieff, Zoe Saldana, Winston Duke, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright and Elizabeth Olsen joined the host for his "Star Star Tour: the tour that takes the stars on the tour."

Related 'Avengers: Infinity War': Everything You Need to Know From where we left the Avengers to why the Infinity Stones matter – a quick MCU refresher guide leading up to this superhero battle royale

Corden opened the sightseeing bit by enforcing the rules for all the superheroes onboard: "Weapons are prohibited on the bus," he said. "That includes firearms, mace, war hammers, vibranium and infinity gauntlets." He also prepped for the L.A. sun with some sunscreen, which Cumberbatch and Pratt kindly applied to his legs.

One of the first sights was a coffee shop, which Corden explained in detail to the celebrities. "That is where, when you shout out of a room, 'Can someone get me a coffee?', someone will run down to a shop very similar to that, and they will physically go in and wait in line and bring you back the coffee," he cracked. He also pointed out ordinary people waiting in line for brunch, to which Pratt replied, "When you said 'waiting in line,' what does that mean?'"

The bus then stopped at Golden Apple Comics, where the actors signed comics and memorabilia for numerous Marvel diehards. (Corden, meanwhile, hung out by his poster for 2018 animated film Peter Rabbit and continuously offered – with no takers – to sign their merch.)

The crew celebrated their trip on the ride home with a superhero-styled version of "We Are the World," belting, "We save the world/ We are Avengers/ We'll probably be doing these movies til' we have dentures."