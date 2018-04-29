'Avengers: Infinity War' Breaks 'The Force Awakens' Opening Week Record

Avengers: Infinity War set a new box office record for largest domestic opening ever, breaking the record established by Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Infinity War – the follow-up to 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron and the first half of the two-part epic unifying the Marvel Cinematic Universe – cracked $250 million in its opening week in theaters, edging out the $248 million that Star Wars: The Force Awakens made upon its opening in December 2015. The final box office tally would be revealed Monday.

By comparison, the first Avengers opened with $207 million in 2012 while Avengers: Age of Ultron debuted with $191 million in 2015. Earlier this year, Black Panther set the record for biggest opening by a non-Avengers superhero film with $202 million.

Only six films in box office history have opened with more than $200 million, Variety reports. The Marvel Cinematic Universe also now claims six spots in the Top 10 biggest domestic openings ever: The three Avengers films, Black Panther, Captain America: Civil War and Iron Man 3.



Additionally, Avengers: Infinity War obliterated The Fate of the Furious' record for biggest worldwide box office opening, pulling in $630 million total in just four days of release, counting Thursday night shows. However, The Fate of the Furious held onto its year-old record of largest foreign box office opening with $443 million; Infinity War raked in $380 million on the foreign market, but that figure is without China, where the film hasn't opened yet, Reuters reports.

The Force Awakens remains the highest-grossing film in domestic box office history with $936 million, while Black Panther stands at Number Three and $688 million – most ever for a superhero film – after surpassing Avengers and Titanic earlier this year. However, Infinity War is on pace to overtake Black Panther, with the still-untitled Avengers 4 on the horizon in May 2019.